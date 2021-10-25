Who is KP Gosavi? NCB Witness, ‘Private Investigator’ Under Scanner for Bribe Charges in Aryan Khan Case

The Mumbai-cruise-drug bust case, which led to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan, took a sensational turn on Sunday when one of independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau alleged that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and others, to let off the Bollywood megastar’s son. Among those who he claimed to have demanded the amount is KP Gosavi.

The accusations, in fact, were made by Prabhakar Sail, Gosavi’s personal bodyguard, in a video that has hence gone viral. Sail, who also filed an affidavit regarding the same, said that he had overheard absconding witness Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office after the October 3 raid about a demand of Rs 25 crore and “to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede", the zonal director of NCB.

Sail also claimed NCB officials had asked him to sign nine to ten blank papers. However, a senior NCB official denied the allegations, terming them as “completely false and malicious".

The video shared on Sunday by Sail in the cruise drugs case purportedly shows Gosavi recording an audio of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, at the NCB office in Mumbai, in which hotelier Kunal Jani, who was earlier arrested in a separate drugs case, was also briefly seen. Sail shared the video with media persons.

The video that showed Jani, who is the director of a prominent restaurant in Bandra here, at the NCB’s office, triggered speculations that he had some connection in the raid conducted by the anti-drugs agency on the cruise ship earlier this month that led to the alleged seizure of drugs and arrest of Aryan Khan and others.

Jani was arrested by the NCB on September 30 in connection with a drug case wherein Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s partner, is also an accused person. Demetriades was accused of running a drug syndicate. Jani got out on bail on October 10. NCB sources said that Jani’s name first appeared in the case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

In view of the recent developments, here’s a look at who KP Gosavi is

Gosavi, who is one of the nine independent witnesses in the Mumbai cruise drug seizure case, was arrested earlier in October for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

The complainant, Chinmay Deshmukh, accused Gosavi of cheating him of Rs 3.09 lakh. Deshmukh said that contacted Gosavi after the latter put up an advertisement on social media about some vacancy in hotel industry in Malaysia.

“While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in installments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back," the police said.

Deshmukh was booked back in 2018 under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. The Pune police had arrested his assistant Sherbano Qureshi and distributed lookout notices against him, in connection with the case.

Further, he is prevented from leaving the country.

