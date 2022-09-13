Who is ‘Lady Don’ Anuradha Chaudhary Seen at Delhi Gangster’s House During NIA Raid?

During the massive crackdown on the terror-gangster nexus in northern India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) found Lady Don alias Anuradha Chaudhary at a notorious gangster’s house as it raided across 50 locations in India on Monday.

Chaudhary is an associate of gangster Anandpal Singh who was killed in a police encounter in 2017 in Rajasthan’s Churu district. Following his death, Chaudhary had taken command of Anandpal’s gang. Later, she joined hands with and married to jailed Delhi gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who is also allegedly involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

Her marriage with gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri was revealed when Anuradha Chaudhary was arrested for a brief period by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in July 2021 along with her husband.

Chaudhary has been involved in high-profile extortions, land grabbing, inter-state liquor smuggling and inter-state arms smuggling when she was working with Anandpal and later with Kala Jatheri, Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Rana and other gangsters. She also masterminded the killings of rival gang members.

During the NIA raid at Sandeep’s premises at Jatheri Village in Sonipat, Haryana, on September 12, Anuradha Chaudhary was found to be there. She told the officials that she visits the house regularly. At present, she lives in an apartment in Dwarka, Delhi.

The NIA will question her on raids and other cases against her, sources said.

The raids in Punjab, Haryana and other locations are part of the investigation into two cases registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell against Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi, his associates and rival gang of Davinder Bambiha.

Recently, the cases were transferred from the Delhi Police to the NIA for further investigation as sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked.

The central agency is conducting raids at around 25 locations in Punjab, including two in Chandigarh.

In Delhi, the raids are on at the residence of Delhi’s prominent gangsters Tillu Tajpuriya, Neeraj Bawania and other criminals.

The NIA has raided Bawania’s house in Delhi’s Bawana Gaon. Several other properties linked to Bawania are also under the scanner.

