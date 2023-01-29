Home » News » India » Who is Naba Kishor Das, the Odisha Minister Shot At by Cop | 5 Points

Who is Naba Kishor Das, the Odisha Minister Shot At by Cop | 5 Points

Naba Das is a prominent minister in CM Naveen Pattnaik-led Odisha cabinet, and is said to be critical. The minister was about to inaugurate a BJD party office at Brajarajnagar.

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 16:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Naba Das is the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha and is likely to play a major role during the upcoming 2024 elections. (Photo: @nabadasjsg)
Odisha’s Health Minister Naba Kishore Das is in critical condition after he was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. According to reports, he received two bullet wounds on his chest.

Here are 5 things to know about Naba Kishore Das:

  • Naba Das is the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha and is likely to play a major role during the upcoming 2024 elections.
  • Naba Das is a very influential leader from Jharsuguda. He joined the BJD a few years ago after dumping the Congress.
  • He was among the newly appointed ministers who took oath in June, 2022 after CM Naveen Patnaik’s decision to revamp his cabinet
  • He consistently won elections from the Jharsuguda constituency, twice with a Congress ticket and once after he joined the BJD
  • According to a 2022 report, Naba Kishore Das was one of the richest in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet. He had declared movable and immovable property worth Rs 34 crore, some of them in the name of his spouse. Until 2021, Das’ wife owned 65 vehicles

first published: January 29, 2023, 16:04 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 16:04 IST
