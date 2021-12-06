Who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar? The Millionaire Conman Whose Cosy Pics With Jacqueline Fernandez Went Viral

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has once again been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The 36-year-old actor has been asked to appear before the agency on December 8.

The move comes a day after the ED had stopped her at the Mumbai airport on Sunday preventing her from flying abroad, stating that she may be required to join in the ongoing money laundering investigation against Chandrashekhar.

Fernandez has also been questioned by the ED earlier in multiple sessions in connection with the case involving Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

Weeks after Jacqueline Fernandez had denied any relationship with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, two photo of the Bollywood actress with the conman has recently sparked controversies. A first picture shared by India Today shows Sukesh placing a kiss on Jacqueline’s cheeks as both of them pose for a mirror selfie.

According to the report, the photo was allegedly taken between April-June this year, when Chandrasekhar was out on interim bail. It further stated that the phone that is being seen in the photo is the same with which he had carried out the scam.

Another picture, clicked during the same time, surfaced in which Jacqueline Fernandez kisses Sukesh as they kiss in front of the mirror and click a picture. The actress holds him tight in the image.

Earlier, the conman’s lawyer had told the media that the actress was dating him. However, Jacqueline’s spokesperson, came out with a statement denying her involvement with him or his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul.

Who is Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar?

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka and is believed to be in his late thirties. Aiming to lead a lavish lifestyle, he reportedly started conning people at the age of 17. After starting the forgery from Bengaluru, he moved to Chennai and in no time, he duped people in other metro cities of the country.

He is currently lodged in a Delhi jail in alleged criminal cases and has 15 FIRs registered against him. He was in news recently after ED said that it has seized a luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars in connection with a money laundering case against him.

Extortions, Frauds and ‘Connections’

The conman is accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore from inside the Tihar jail. In the past, he has duped people by promising them jobs. Posing as a relative of a politician, he, reportedly, have duped more than 100 people and cheated them to the tune of Rs 75 crore.

He and his reported girlfriend Leena Maria Paul were arrested by police in 2011 for cheating Chennai-based Canara Bank. Both had come out on bail, but Chandrasekhar didn’t mend his ways.

ED had alleged in the chargesheet that Chandrashekhar had gifted Jacqueline Fernandez numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse. He is accused of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

According to a report published in Indian Express, Kochi-based Emmanuel Silks MD TO Baiju had said that Chandrasekhar had promised him to bring actor Katrina Kaif for a promotional event and even took Rs 20 lakh from them. However, he brought Telugu actor Allu Arjun for the event in Kerala’s Kottayam. “He won our confidence and promised to bring in Katrina Kaif. But after sometime, he just vanished. Although, we had complained to the police, they could not track him down," Indian Express had quoted Baiju as saying.

Links with Nora Fatehi

Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been grilled by the ED in the case. The ED chargesheet stated that the conman had gifted the actor an expensive car. However, Nora Fatehi had earlier issued a statement, dismissing her involvement in the money laundering case.

