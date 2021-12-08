Who is Tejashwi Yadav's Bride-to-be? Lalu-Rabri Family Tight-lipped Over Younger Son's Engagement in Delhi

There is a veil of mystery over RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s engagement in Delhi on Thursday. The Lalu-Rabri family is tight-lipped over the details of their younger son’s match, with no public information available on the bride-to-be.

While the engagement was fixed earlier, the Yadav family decided not to go public with the news. Lalu-Rabri have not spoken publicly about the event, let alone any comment from the groom-to-be Tejashwi, who is the youngest opposition leader in any state assembly.

There are no details yet on how soon after the engagement the wedding will take place. The Yadav family, however, is in Delhi for the occasion with only close family members in attendance. Not too many outsiders will be present for the engagement function, as the matter is said to a private affair.

Despite the family facing numerous questions in the media over Tejashwi’s match, the family has not let slip any detail. It is being said Tejashwi had given the responsibility of choosing a bride for him to his mother Rabri. However, sources said Tejashwi is marrying a long-time friend who belongs to Haryana and Delhi.

Only about 50 people will be in attendance at the engagement on Thursday. Tejashwi is the last among seven sisters and two brothers to be married. He is also known to be the inheritor of his father’s political legacy. The RJD is the single largest political party in Bihar.

