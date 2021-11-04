WHO Nod to Covaxin Will Facilitate Travel for Indians, Contribute to Vaccine Equity: Jaishankar

The approval of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin made it easier for Indians to travel abroad and contributed to vaccine equity, said external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. The World Health Organization gave its nod to the made-in-India vaccine on Wednesday for emergency use.

Jaishankar said it was a global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. “Welcome @WHO’s decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi’s vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali," Jaishankar tweeted.

The pharma major, Bharat Biotech, called the move “significant". “The EUL authorisation for Covaxin will enable us to contribute to accelerating the equitable access of Covid-19 vaccine, and the access to our vaccine globally thereby addressing the current public health emergency," Bharat Biotech said.

The technical advisory group of WHO recommended the emergency use listing status for Covaxin. Last week, a WHO panel had sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech.

Covaxin is a whole virion-inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, developed in partnership with Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, Pune.

WHO’s regional director for Southeast Asia Dr Poonam Singh also congratulated India for the EUL of Covaxin. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it a “win for Atmanirbhar Bharat" and credited it to PM Modi’s goodwill and determination.

