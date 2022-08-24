Whole New Outlook: Coming Up in 6 Months, A Deluxe Darshan Sthal ​to View Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara

Acceding to the demand from the Sikh community, the Centre has started the process to construct within six months a new state-of-the-art ‘Darshan Sthal’ (viewing gallery) on the Indian side of the border for getting an eyeful of the revered Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara across the international border in Pakistan.

News18 has accessed the blueprint of the new Darshan Sthal, which will replace an existing structure by which pilgrims over the years could watch through binoculars the gurdwara, the last resting place of Guru Nanak.

Though the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is now operational between the two countries for pilgrims from India to visit the holy shrine in Pakistan, there was a big demand for a new Darshan Sthal for those who for various reasons, such as lack of a passport, cannot go to the other side.

The blueprint

The new Darshan Sthal would have two floors, with the building going up to 8.5 metres high to give a panoramic view of the Kartarpur Gurdwara from the first floor from the Indian side of the border. The gallery spread over 435 square metres would come up at the Passenger Terminal Building at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, from where pilgrims embark on the corridor to cross over to Pakistan to visit the Kartarpur Gurdwara.

The first floor of the Darshan Sthal will have a glass-enclosed air-conditioned viewing deck along with a VIP viewing deck and a VIP viewing lounge with digitised screens. The ground floor will have a coffee shop and a souvenir shop as well as toilets. A six-month completion deadline has been fixed after work is allotted next month and a pre-bid meeting was held last week after tenders were invited earlier this month.

Popular demand

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had last year appealed to the Centre to build the new Darshan Sthal, saying it would be a boon for thousands of pilgrims who for various reasons are unable to visit the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara despite the existing corridor.

Presently, to visit the gurdwara through the corridor, one must have a passport, pay a $20 fee to the Pakistani authorities, and also apply online two weeks in advance for permission.

