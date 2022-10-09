WHO’s Alert to Maiden Pharma’s ‘Shocked’ Reax: Here's Full Composition of the Cough Syrup Controversy

In a jolt to the Indian pharmaceutical industry, the World Health Organisation on October 5 issued an alert, saying four “contaminated" and “substandard" cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited based in Haryana’s Sonepat could be the reason for the deaths in Gambia, a West African nation.

A day after the alert, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij said samples of the four cough syrups have been sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination.

In a latest development, the Gambian President Adama Barrow on Friday said a surge in acute kidney injuries likely linked to a paracetamol syrup that killed dozens of children in past months was under control, with only two diagnoses in the last two weeks.

What are the cough syrups under scanner?

The WHO Medical Product Alert said the four products reported in September are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup, all manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Lab analysis confirmed “unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, the WHO said.

Medical officers in Gambia raised the alarm in July, after dozens of children began falling ill with kidney problems. The deaths confounded medics before a pattern emerged: dozens of patients younger than five were falling ill three to five days after taking a locally sold paracetamol syrup.

Gambia’s director of health services, Mustapha Bittaye, said similar problems have been detected in other syrups but that the ministry is awaiting confirmation of the results.

Why did the WHO issue alert on paracetamol cough syrups?

“WHO has today issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in #Gambia that have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children. The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families," the WHO on October 5 said in a series of tweets, citing its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The substandard products referenced in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death," it said, adding that the toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

All batches of these products should be considered unsafe until they can be analysed by the relevant national regulatory authorities, the WHO said.

What was India’s response to WHO’s alert on the cough syrups?

Even as India initiated an urgent investigation into the cough syrups flagged by the WHO, a health ministry official told Reuters that the government was awaiting a report establishing “causal relation to death with the medical products in question" and other details from the WHO.

Sources told news agency PTI that the exact “one-to-one causal relation of death" has neither been provided by the United Nations Health Agency nor the details of labels and products been shared by it with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), enabling it to confirm the identity or source of the manufacturing of the products.

“Based on available information, the CDSCO has already taken up an urgent investigation into the matter with regulatory authorities in Haryana," they said.

The PTI report also quoted sources as saying that the WHO had on September 29 informed the Drugs Controller General of India that it was providing technical assistance and advice to The Gambia. It had highlighted that a significant contributing factor to the deaths was suspected to be the use of medicines which may have been contaminated with Diethylene Glycol/Ethylene Glycol, and said its presence had been confirmed in some of the samples it tested.

The CDSCO said it responded to the WHO within an hour-and-a-half after receiving intimation, by taking up the matter with the state regulatory authority.

How did Maiden Pharmaceuticals respond to WHO’s allegations?

Breaking silence on the controversy four days after WHO’s alert, Maiden Pharma said it has valid drug approvals for the export of the products in question and is not selling anything in domestic market.

It further said, “That we state that have then obtaining the raw materials from the certified and reputed companies."

“…we are shocked to hear the media reports regarding the deaths and deeply saddened on this incident but we received the official information from our agent at the Gambia on 5 October 2022 and on the subsequent date, World Health Organization alert was issued against us," the company said.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals has its global presence mostly in Africa, South America and South East Asia. As per its website, the company has its corporate office at Pitampura in the National Capital with two manufacturing units in Haryana — one at Kundli and another at Panipat. It claims to be a WHO-GMP & ISO 9001-2015 certified pharmaceutical company.

The company’s presence has a strong concentration in Africa, including countries such as Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya and Tanzania.

In South East Asia also it has presence in countries such as Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, among others. The company’s footprints in South America include Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Surinam and Paraguay, besides others. It is also present in Russia, Poland and Belarus.

Expert flags missing links

The WHO’s recent alert linking cough syrups manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical firm to the deaths of children in Gambia is “alarming" and there are some missing links that need to be “investigated", an expert said on Saturday.

“There are, however, some missing links that need to be carefully ascertained and investigated," said Professor Y K Gupta, senior pharmacologist and vice chairman of the Standing National Committee on Medicines (SNCM). Dr Gupta said the first death suspected to be due to the same reason was noted in July.

He pointed out that the license for manufacture and sale was given by the state drug controller and the company was licensed to export only to this one country and not in any other country or in the Indian domestic market.

The other missing link is that of the 23 samples which were tested by WHO, ethylene glycol was found only in four samples, Dr Gupta said adding, “This is perplexing and needs clarification."

“Also, the importing country gets it tested as per defined standards or their pharmacopeia. It seems this was somehow missed," he said.

