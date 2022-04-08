WHO's Supply Suspension of Covaxin Not to Impact Travel of People: MEA

Days after the WHO suspended the supply of Covaxin through UN procurement agencies, India on Thursday said the move would not impact travel by people who have taken the vaccine. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the efficacy of the vaccine is not in question and that the decision by the World Health Organization (WHO) should not be a cause for worry at all.

“I certainly do not think there should be any impact at all on people who have taken Covaxin. It is a safe vaccine. In terms of their travel, it continues to be recognised under the EUL (emergency use authorisation) of WHO," he said. Bagchi was replying to questions on the WHO’s decision.

“Various countries have already accepted it. We have also had mutual recognition of vaccination certificate arrangements with various countries," Bagchi said. He said the issue was something to do with certain processes and manufacturer of Covaxin and the WHO are looking into the matter.

Bagchi said his understanding was that the efficacy of the vaccine was not in question and there is something about process issues that are being worked out by the company and the WHO. A statement issued by WHO on Saturday said the suspension is in response to the outcomes of its post-EUL (emergency use authorisation) inspection and the need to conduct process and facility upgrades to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

