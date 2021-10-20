Why Did Aides of Union Minister's Son Carry Weapons? SIT Looks for Answers in Lakhimpur Probe, More Arrests Soon

Investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has seen multiple arrests, including that of MoS (Home) Ajay Kumar Misra’s son Ashish, but the SIT is yet to find answers to a few questions.

Sources say the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking for the reason which forced Ashish’s aides to carry weapons to escort Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. They also claimed that sufficient police arrangements were made for the programme but the aides still carried arms.

“We had asked Ashish about why he and his aides were carrying arms where Deputy CM was the chief guest. He didn’t reply properly to the question and said he was not carrying arms. He accepted that he was well aware about the farmer protests against the Deputy CM. His aides carried weapons while going to escort the chief guest to the venue where the route was witnessing the protest," a senior official told News18.

Well-placed sources also confirmed that the second case would see few arrests of protesters for killing Ashish’s aides as evidences have been gathered and all accused have been called to join the investigation.

“We have scientific evidences against protesters that they killed Ashish’s aides. Though, we are looking for witnesses for which we have called protesters who are facing charges and were present there. Based on their statement, arrests would be made soon," the official claimed.

The officials also claimed that the venue was given sufficient security as per the protocol and refuted the allegations levelled by Ajay Mishra of not putting barricades.

“There were sufficient police arrangements, various senior officials were on the ground, police barricades at a proper distance were placed, additional staff were deployed to handle protesters. Protesters were also warned not to break law and order during the protest," senior UP police official clarified on the condition of anonymity.

