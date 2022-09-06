'Why Iron Grilles Outside Windows?' On Verge of Being Razed, the Tale of Lucknow's Levana Hotel Fire

‘Crime number 317’ of Hazratganj Police Station, also known as the infamous Levana Suites Hotel fire that killed four people, has revealed the shocking story of gross negligence. The Uttar Pradesh government has also cracked the whip against the hotel authorities after an illegal construction was unearthed post the Monday incident, while Lucknow Commissioner Roshan Jacob has ordered the demolition of the hotel.

Hotel owners Pawan Agarwal, Rahul Agarwal, Rohit Agarwal and hotel manager Sagar Srivastava have been booked under serious sections after an FIR was lodged by Dayashankar Dwivedi.

It is clearly written in the FIR that no fire safety arrangements were made in the hotel by the hotel owner, manager and their associates. In case of emergency, no arrangement was made for exit and entry.

Electricity was arranged in a very erratic way and in the event of a fire, no arrangement was made to let out the smoke. The FIR also says that all the gas cylinders were kept in the hotel in an unsafe manner and no security measures were taken to deal with any kind of emergency.

It is further written in the FIR that thick iron grilles were installed outside the windows of the hotel rooms, due to which neither the window could open outside nor anyone could come out from the window. After the blaze, the fire brigade personnel had a lot of difficulty in breaking the window because of the iron grille. Due to which, there was a possibility of fire spreading in the neighbourhood as well.

The people next to the hotel building were also in a state of panic. According to the FIR, the crime of the hotel owner, manager and their associates is very serious.

At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at the hotel in Hazratganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday morning. As many as 15 fire tenders and 13 ambulances were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the hotel. Around 35 to 40 people were present inside when a thick cloud of smoke was spotted coming out of the hotel early on Monday. The injured were taken to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow where four people were declared dead, while 10 others were being treated for serious burn injuries.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the administration to carry out rescue operations. He directed that all facilities be provided to the injured, as well as prayed for their speedy recovery. The chief minister has ordered that the Commissioner of Lucknow division and city police commissioner to jointly conduct an enquiry into the causes of the fire incident at the hotel. He also met the injured people admitted at the civil hospital.

