A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24, opposition leaders continued thier attack against the government over several aspects of the budget. Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel raised questions over the ‘shocking’ budget allocation to the Indian Railways.

Baghel flagged off his concerns and questioned why the railways was being mordernised before it could be sold off to private companies.

“There is one shocking thing in the budget and that is the budgetary allocation of Rs 2.35 lakh crore to the railways. Is it for employees or new recruitment or for revamping it before selling?" he asked.

Advertisement

The Congress leader alleged that before selling airports, the facilities were revamped and renovated, spending hundreds of crores of rupees. Questioning if the same was going to be done with railways as well.

CM Slams ‘Nirmam’ Budget

The Chief Minister also termed the Union Budget “nirmam" or ruthless, claiming that it lacks provisions to double the income of farmers, create employment opportunities and control inflation.

“The Budget can be called ‘nirmam’ budget of Nirmala ji. It neither has anything for youths, nor for women. It has no provision to double the income of farmers and for the welfare of Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste communities. This budget is drafted only eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha elections." the Congress leader reportedly said.

‘Unemployment, Inflation Unaddressed’

The CM also dubbed the Union Budget disappointing for his state stating that Chhatisgarh was expecting to get new trains from Ambikapur and Jagdalpur, but no such provision was made in this connection.

The budget does not even deal with how people will get employment and how inflation will be controlled, he said.

Speaking about the series of announcements with regards to millet, Baghel said millets are described as “Shri Anna" but the government of India has not announced a minimum support price for it.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here