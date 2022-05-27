Wife Hires Contract Killer for Rs 6 Lakh to Murder Husband of 25 Years with Help of Beau

A woman murdered her husband of 25 years with the help of her lover and a contract killer, who she hired for Rs 6 lakh, in Delhi’s Daryaganj. The incident took place on May 17.

Forty-year-old Zeeba Qureshi plotted the murder of Moinuddin Qureshi as she wanted to get married with her lover Shoaib (29) and was allegedly fed of her husband’s alcoholism. “Qureshi used to drink alcohol and spent time on flying kites. She said that she wanted to end the marriage," the police said, the Hindustan Times reported.

Two years ago, when Zeeba met Shoaib, a businessman from Meerut, on Facebook, she fell in love with him and wanted to get married to him. She eventually instigated Shoaib to kill her husband, the police said.

After hatching the plan, Shoaib asked Vinit Goswami, an alleged contract killer, to do the task for them. However, after conducting a recce of the locality Goswami asked Shoaib to get another associate to execute the murder as the couple lived in a densely populated area. But Shoaib decided to be the associate in the murder, the police said.

On May 17, around 10pm, the duo shot Moinuddin and fled on a bike. The matter came to light when Moinuddin’s brother Ruknuddin reported it to the police.

The police examined over 500 videos of CCTV footage from the area and spoke to more than 100 people. Based on the surveillance, the police lined up suspects and finally arrested the three accused, the HT report said.

Moinuddin was a workshop owner and the couple has two sons and a daughter from the marriage. The contract killer, Goswami, has three criminal cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

