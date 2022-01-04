‘Will Be Big Mistake To Consider It A Natural Vaccine’: Experts On Omicron Variant

Serious symptoms are usually not seen among those infected by Omicron variant of Coronavirus, which is said to be the fastest spreading variant. Even many people are unable to understand the symptoms and the serious consequences of the new variant. A large section of people have this misconception that getting infected by omicron will be beneficial for them since it will work as a natural vaccine.

However, experts have warned that it will be a big mistake to consider the new Omicron variant as the natural vaccine against Coronavirus.

According to experts, those who do not understand the long term effect of Covid-19 vairus are spreading such rumours. Experts observe that while the Omicron variant is less risky than other variants, it’s still not appropriate to consider it a natural vaccine.

A health worker of Maharashtra recently claimed that omicron works as a natural vaccine and can be helpful in reducing the effect of Covid-19. Well-known virologist Dr Shahid Jameel has said that the notion of considering Omicron as a natural vaccine is dangerous.

Dr Shahid said that this notion is just a way to provide satisfaction. He explained that the people advocating this idea are not paying attention to the long term effects of Covid-19 infection. Professor Giridhar R Babu, head of life course epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India said that no matter how mild the symptoms are it cannot be called a vaccine.

He said that people are getting admitted to the hospital because of this variant and some of them are also dying. He advised all to stay away from false information. No natural infection can protect people like a vaccine, according to Dr Giridhar R Babu.

Founder director of Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Shuchin Bajaj said that this infection can have long term health effects and people need to stay safe from it. He added that it’s not a vaccine and people have been admitted to ICU because of Omicron.

