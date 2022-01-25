'Will Bring Your Life Back to Normalcy': Kejriwal Promises to Do Away With Curbs as Delhi Cases Dip

In news that could bring cheer for Delhiites, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Covid-19 restrictions in the Capital will be lifted soon, a week after traders met him and requested that weekend curfews and odd-even opening of shops be lifted.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said Delhi will record a 10 per cent infection rate on Tuesday. The maximum was 30 per cent on January 15. “When Covid cases rise, we are forced to impose restrictions and people face difficulties. We only bring in restrictions that are needed," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister mentioned that he had sent proposals to lift restrictions to the Lieutenant Governor but he did not accept it. “We will together lift the restrictions soon," he added.

Delhi on Monday recorded a decrease in its daily tally with 5,760 fresh cases and 30 deaths, according to the city health department. The positivity rate also dropped to 11.79 per cent on Monday with active cases at 45,140.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will decide on easing Covid restrictions in the Capital on Thursday after closely monitoring the trend of new Covid cases reported over the past few days and prevailing test positivity rate.

Sources say there is a lot of pressure from traders and market bodies to ease curbs, as both daily cases and the positivity rate have shown a downward trend.

The Delhi government on Friday had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening of shops but the LG advised maintenance of status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further, as the positivity rate was still hovering above 21% and more than 12,000 Covid cases were being recorded in Delhi.

Baijal, however, agreed to the government’s proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff strength and staggered timing, and presence and quantum of staff, so that at a time the number of employees attending office is low, ensuring social distancing at the workplace.

