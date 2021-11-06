Will Contest Assembly Polls if Party Decides, Says UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he will contest the forthcoming assembly polls if his party decides so. Adityanath is currently a member of the UP Legislative Council.

This comes days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stated that he will not be contesting the 2022 UP Polls. The former CM of the state Akhilesh Yadav is currently MP from Azamgarh and has never contested assembly polls.

Asked if he will contest the assembly polls early next year, the BJP leader told reporters here, "I have always contested elections and I will contest from wherever the party will say." "The party has a parliamentary board and it decides who will contest from where," he said in reply to another question. Adityanath said the BJP government has done whatever the party promised in the run-up to the last assembly polls in 2017.

Advertisement

On the law and order situation, he said, “When we came to the government in 2017, the law and order was in the worst condition, but today the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh is an example for the whole country. There was no riot in four and a half years. All the festivals including Deepawali were completed peacefully. Uttar Pradesh’s celebration of Deepotsav in Ayodhya has earned global recognition. We have liberated Uttar Pradesh from the identity crisis by organizing events like the Deepotsav of Ayodhya, the grand-divine Kumbh of Prayagraj, better law and order, opportunities for investment and employment, and public welfare schemes and their implementation to the last man standing in the society. Wherever the person of Uttar Pradesh goes, he will be looked upon with respect."

CM also talked about massive investments in the state. “The company that made mobile displays was not in India, it was in China. We brought it to UP during the Corona period. Earlier investment used to go out of India, today investment from outside is coming to India and Uttar Pradesh has become ‘Best Destination’ for investment. Excellent road connectivity and guarantee of safety is a major contributor to this," he said.

Speaking further on the occasion, the Chief Minister also informed that Purvanchal Expressway is going to be inaugurated this month. “The Prime Minister has seen its presentation today. Employment has been generated for 60 lakh people from Purvanchal Expressway," said CM. Taking forward the discussion of employment, he said that four and a half lakh youth were given government jobs and with such transparency that no one can raise a finger.

Advertisement

The chief minister said the state has now become the best destination in the country for investment from abroad due to good road connectivity and guarantee of security. "Earlier investments went out, but now investment is coming to the country from outside. Earlier people used to say that UP starts with potholes and ditches and now it is known for expressways and a network of four-lane roads, he said.

Advertisement

CM also talked about corruption in food distribution, food theft in many districts, and starvation death of Musahars in Kushinagar due to lack of ration before March 2017. The CM said, “As soon as the BJP government was formed, we ordered an inquiry into the food distribution system. In this, 40 lakh ration cards were found on which ration was coming out, but the person in whose name the card was there was not aware. In order to make the food distribution system transparent, arrangements of ePass machines were made in 80 thousand ration shops."

Advertisement

He further mentioned the fairness of system across UP and said after the first wave of Corona, a government’s team came to investigate the distribution of food grains and not a single complaint was found. UP is the only state where 97 percent people have expressed satisfaction with the ration distribution system.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.