Will Maharashtra Relax Covid Curbs After Diwali? Uddhav Thackeray's Meet With Task Force Today Generates Buzz

Also Read: Mumbai Records Zero Covid Death First Time Since Pandemic Began in March 2020

Sources told News18 that the chief minister will hold a meeting with the Covid-19 task force at 3pm on Monday to discuss the easing of restrictions in the state.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported zero coronavirus deaths for the first time ever since the pandemic struck the country in March 2020. The city, which has been the worst-hit during both the waves, logged 367 new cases, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said.

The metropolis had reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 11, 2020, and its first death six days later on March 17 that year.

The BMC’s municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal hailed the development, saying: “This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. As MC, MCGM, Mumbai, I salute Team MCGM for their spectacular performance. I also profusely Thank Team Media for its unflinching support and trust in Team MCGM. Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven’t yet! I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe.”

He also added that 97% of the eligible population in the city have received single dose of the vaccines, while 55% are fully jabbed now.

Mumbai’s caseload has now reached 7,50,808 and death toll 16,180. A statement from the civic health department said that 518 patients recuperated during the day, pushing the recovery count to 7,27,084. A total of 28,697 tests were carried out, which took the overall test count to 1,09,57,392.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.