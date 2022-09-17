'Will Miss His Reassurance, Our Loss is Union's Gain': Lawyers React to Mukul Rohatgi's New Role as A-G

The name of one of India’s top lawyers Mukul Rohatgi is doing the rounds as the frontrunner to succeed senior lawyer KK Venugopal, who is all set to demit office as the Attorney General of India at the end of this month after he refused to take another extension.

Sources have conveyed to News18 that the official requirements are yet to be completed in this regard. Once done, Rohatgi will likely assume the role on October 1. This would be Rohatgi’s second stint as A-G after his first between June 2014 and June 2017.

Soon after this development, CNN-News18 reached out to various young lawyers to gather their reaction over the same. Prateek Chadha, Advocate on Record (AOR) of Supreme Court, said: “Rohatgi is a giant at our bar and a worthy choice for the office of Attorney General. Those of us who appear for private parties will miss the reassurance that being led by him in a matter brings but our loss is the Union of India’s gain."

He added: “The court will also undoubtedly benefit from his assistance as our senior-most law officer in the numerous constitutionally significant cases that are slated to be heard in the next few months."

Advocate Samiksha Godiyal, Founder of Godiyal & Manoharan Chambers, said: “I have mostly practised on the private side until now and knowing that Rohatgi would be available to be briefed on this side was always a reassurance to clients and counsel alike.

“We will definitely miss his guidance and flair while arguing the most complex commercial briefs effortlessly. Like we saw in his first term as the Attorney General, the Bench as well as the Union are once again securing an asset for themselves. Rohatgi towers above political leanings. His independence will do well for the A-G’s office."

Advocate Abhik Chimni, who practises before the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court, told CNN-News18 that Roahatgi is one of the best lawyers of his generation.

“He has a standing independent of the political party in power. This brings a certain autonomy and inspires respect with the Bench. The government would rely on his experience and skill to overcome constitutional questions having political repercussions. His ability to secure interim orders in difficult situations was crucial to major private parties," Chimni said.

Advocate Bhaskar Aditya, working at Satya Law Chambers and specialising in criminal law, also hailed the development. “Rohatgi is not only known for his good legal acumen but also for his way of presentation before the courts. Apart from his bold arguments and depth on legal subjects, he is also a patient listener during the briefing of the matter, which makes him unique compared to other lawyers."

Recounting his experience around Rohatgi, Aditya said: “I first saw him arguing in the year 2014 when I was just an intern. When I started my career, after a few years, I briefed him on a few cases wherein I observed that he was listening word by word, very patiently. Moreover, when he is being briefed by young lawyers, he boosts their confidence with his encouraging words. Whether the case is good or bad, he always gives his best and ensures justice for the client."

Who is Mukul Rohatgi?

Mukul Rohatgi was born on August 17, 1955, in Mumbai. He is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi. He completed his education from Government Law College in Mumbai.

He enrolled at the Bar Council of Delhi in 1978 and within two decades in 1994, he was appointed as senior advocate.

First Term as Attorney General of India

During his first stint which began in 2014 and continued till 2017, Rohatgi defended the government in various crucial cases. He was appointed the AG soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came into power​

