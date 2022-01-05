'Will Not Look at Lockdown Unless...' On Mumbai's Rising Cases, BMC Commissioner's Assurance

The BMC has said that there will not be lockdown-like restrictions unless 20,000 hospital beds are occupied, even as Covid-19 cases surge in the city. “Unless 20,000 hospital beds occupied I will not look at fresh lockdown-like restrictions, current hospitalization rate less than 5%" said BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that there would be no lockdowns at this stage. He, however, added that augmented restrictions will be brought in to control the spread of Covid-19 cases. Tope announced that home quarantine will be of seven days, down from the current period of 10 days.

Mumbai added 10,606 new cases, a steep rise from 7,928 infections recorded the day before, and two more deaths, according to the state health bulletin.

The health minister had earlier said that the parameters for imposing a lockdown – hospitalisations, oxygen requirements, ICU beds – are nowhere close to the threshold. Tope cautioned that stricter restrictions might be brought in.

