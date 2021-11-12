'Will Prioritise, Support Local Faces In Uttarakhand Polls': Ex-CM Harish Rawat

A recent statement by the former chief minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, has led to the people of his state asking if he has plans to contest the assembly elections in 2022.

Rawat, during a recent interview with News18, said that he was more interested in supporting winning candidates than contesting in the 2022 state assembly elections. The statement triggered speculations among the people that the former chief minister may not return to the political turf.

During the interview, he also said that the Congress high command will decide if he will contest elections or not. “I will give priority in supporting local faces of Uttarakhand for the upcoming assembly elections," Rawat had said.

The former chief minister, also the chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee in Uttarakhand, further told News 18 that he was not in the habit of spreading any kind of political sensation.

“In the 2022 elections instead of contesting the elections, my major focus will be selecting and backing candidates contesting the assembly elections from Congress ticket," said Rawat.

The former chief minister further added, "If the Congress high command wants me to contest, I will."

The former chief minister further added, “If the Congress high command wants me to contest, I will."

Political observers are saying that Rawat may contest elections from the Haridwar rural seat or a new seat. Experts believe that Rawat may contest elections from Ramnagar, Sult and Dharchula assembly seats.

A political analyst told News18, “Harish Rawat can contest the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022 from Dharchula. He was an MLA from here earlier and Congress has won the seat twice in a row. The sitting MLA of Dharchula is a Congress leader."

With Rawat’s statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is questioning his stature in Congress. “What will happen to the party whose top leader is unable to decide whether he will contest the election or not. The 2022 election results will show Congress their reputation in the state," said Central minister Ajay Bhatt.

