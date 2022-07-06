Will Request CM to Make Provision for Recruitment of 'Agniveer' as Forest Guards: Bihar Minister

Senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Neeraj Kumar Singh on Wednesday said he will write to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeking reservation for Agniveers’ as forest guards’ in the state on their retirement, notwithstanding the JD(U)’s opposition to the short-service appointment scheme for armed forces.

Singh, the state’s environment minister, said that states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh have already announced supportive measures for the Agniveers’ post-retirement from services, and suggested that the NDA government in Bihar should follow suit.

“I will soon send a letter to the CM seeking reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of forest guards’ and foresters’. I have asked officials of the environment department to prepare a detailed note on this. Several state governments have already announced that Agniveers, after serving a limited period in armed forces, will be given preference in police forces and other departments", the minister told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.