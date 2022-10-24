Will Rishi Sunak be Announced as UK PM Tonight? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Leadership Race

Rishi Sunak was in the lead in the weekend commanding the support of 155 MPs, the BBC reported while Penny Mordaunt had the support of 25MPs. There are 357 Tory MPs and as mentioned above only 180 have gone public regarding who they shall support.

There were more than 50 MPs who supported the former PM Boris Johnson but he has now backed out of the race.

So, what happens next?

Nominations to Close on Monday

The nominations are coming in and they will close on Monday at 2pm (local time). They were declared open on Thursday night.

To proceed to the next stage the candidates must have the support of at least 100 Tory MPs. There are 357 MPs in total.

What Happens after Monday 2PM?

If by the deadline at least one candidate earns the support of at least 100 of their colleagues the person will become the next leader of the Tories and the next prime minister of the country.

What Happens if More than One Candidate Passes the 100 Threshold?

If more than one candidate gets more than 100 backers then there will be a vote among the Tory MPs between 3:30pm and 5:30pm on October 24. The results will be announced at 6pm.

If there are three candidates, the MP with the least number of votes will be eliminated.

Another round of votes will be held between the final two between 6.30pm and 8.30pm and the results will be announced at 9pm.

What Happens if Two Candidates Still Remain?

If nobody withdraws and two candidates still remain in the race, then the 1922 Committee which is the 18-member executive running the process will leave the decision to Conservative Party members.

A secure online voting system will allow them to choose their next leader and the UK PM and the voting will close on October 28. The result will be announced on the same day.

There is a chance that at least one hustings event will be held between the final two.

It will all be over on Friday, October 28.

The winner of the contest will become leader of the UK Conservatives and then King Charles III will ask the leader to form the government, making the person the next UK PM.

(Note: All times mentioned are British Standard Time)

