'Will Transform the Way Mumbai Travels': Aaditya Thackeray Excited About Goregaon-Mulund Road Plan

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday laid the foundation for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project on the Goregaon end, calling it a step that ‘will completely transform the way Mumbai travels’.

“Following the bhumipujan of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (flyover) on the Mulund end last month, today laid the foundation for the flyover at the Goregaon end. The GMLR is going to transform the way Mumbai travels entirely, and we are committed to its on-time completion," he said in a post on Twitter.

Taking a brief look at the GMLR project:

The 12.2-kilometer link road aims to connect Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs and provide people with transportation options. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has embarked on the ambitious project to connect two important suburbs, Goregaon and Mulund.

The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project will be the fourth link road connecting Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs.

According to the BMC, the junction has 5 x 5 lanes, and its construction includes a 4.7-km, 13-metre diameter double tunnel under Sanjay Gandhi National Park and a 1.60-km belt tunnel passing through Dadasaheb Phalke, Chitranagari, and their access roads, reports said.

Tunnel boring machines (TBM) similar to those used for the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 corridor and the Mumbai Coastal Road project will be used for the tunnel.

According to BMC officials, travelling between Goregaon and Mulund via the existing GMLR road takes approximately 80 minutes during peak traffic hours. The new project will cut travel time to 20 minutes.

The tunnels are 3 x 3 lanes in size, and work is currently underway to widen the 2.8 km road from Oberoi Mall to Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) on the Goregaon side of the link road. 2.7 kilometres of road widening from the Tansa Pipeline on the Mulund side to the East Expressway junction, as well as work on the Nahur railway flyover. All of these projects are expected to be completed by 2022-23 and become functional by 2026, according to the municipal corporation.

According to the BMC, the 120-metre-long bridge at Dr Hedgewar Chowk is in the form of a ‘Cable Stay,’ and a ‘GMLR’ flyover is proposed at the lower level of the first level of the ‘Mumbai Metro-4.’

