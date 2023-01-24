‘Will Undermine Our Sovereignty’: Congress Leader AK Antony’s Son Anil Slams Those Supporting BBC Series on Modi

Amid the controversy over the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been blocked by the Centre, former Congress minister AK Anthony’s son, Anil, has supported the ruling government and condemned the act by the British broadcaster.

Anil K Antony, who handles the digital communications for Congress and its Kerala state unit, took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam those are “placing views of BBC over Indian institutions". He tweeted, “Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK-state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions, is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty."

The two-part series by BBC, ‘India: The Modi Question’, documents certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

The documentary was showcased by Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) & Muslim Student Federation (Fraternity group) at the Hyderabad Central University on January 21, whereas, the controversial Jawaharlal Nehru University has cancelled the screening of the show after warning its students of “strict disciplinary action".

Meanwhile, leaders of Opposition parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has held a press conference over the controversy, and said “truth always comes out" while slamming the government for banning the press.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Mitra took part in the ongoing issue and shared the link of the documentary again on Tuesday after Sunday. In a sharp attack on the Centre, Mitra said the government can’t tell people what to watch.

The Centre has lambasted BBC for the documentary for forging “lies" in a “propaganda piece" with law minister Kiren Rijiju commenting that “the white rulers are still the masters whose decision on India is final and not the decision of the Supreme Court of India or the will of the people" of the country.

