'Will Wait for Day When People Rise Against Such Fake Cases': Prof Who Shared Mamata Toon Narrates Ordeal

Eleven years after he was arrested for forwarding a cartoon taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jadavpur University professor Ambikesh Mahapatra is finally a free man after being discharged by a district court.

Mahapatra, who was arrested in 2012 and charged under Section 66A of the IT Act along with sections 500, 509, and 114, said he felt good after the end of the legal battle but would “wait for the day when people rise and this era of false cases ends".

Speaking to News18, the professor said he made 72 rounds of courts in the past 10 years. “Even after 66A was nullified, my case continued," he added.

Edited excerpts:

How do you feel after the order?

I have finally won the battle. In this case, it took me more than 72 rounds in the last 10 years, even after 66A was scrapped. The case went on for 11 years without any criminal offence from my side. This shows the vindictive attitude of the state government along with the police administration. My case proves that they curb the fundamental right of freedom of expression in Bengal.

What happened after 66A got nullified?

That had no bearing on my case. It was said that I was discharged from 66A but not the case. In 2017, I approached the high court but for me, it was ‘taarikh pe taarikh’ (date after date). Then, in 2021, the Supreme Court directed all lower courts to get rid of cases which had 66A. We moved the district court and finally got this order.

How did the case change your life?

From a simple professor, I have now become a protestor. I saw that when I was arrested just for a cartoon, people came out in my support. Personally, I had to face harassment every moment. For instance, I had to renew my passport every year. These are certain things I will never forget. However, people started believing me after I openly challenged the misdeeds of the government.

You also contested for the Left-Congress alliance in 2016 but failed. Do you have political ambitions?

I always had a political belief. The Left-Congress alliance asked me to contest after they saw people’s faith in me. I failed politically but fought the battle well.

How do you see Bengal’s future in the coming days?

The state government has strengthened its vindictive attitude. On Saturday, one of our MLAs from Bhangar, Naushad, was arrested. The government is showing more money and muscle power now. I was a professor and could fight against them but I know several poor people who have been implicated in false cases. Elections are a farce now as everything is in the government’s hands. However, I believe people will rise up one day and things will change.

