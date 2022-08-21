Will Xi & Modi Meet on Sidelines of SCO Summit Next Month? Speculation on as China Hints at Leader's Appearance

According to recent reports, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin may meet in mid-September at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The Wall Street Journal reported that plans are underway for China’s president to visit Samarkand on September 15 for a meeting of the SCO. This sheds new light on speculation that Xi may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit, as well.

It was earlier reported that the chances of Xi attending the meeting were slim as the leader had not left China since Covid-19 began.

But the report cited Xi’s office as saying that he may attend in person, and bilateral meetings with the leaders of Pakistan, India, and Turkey may take place in addition to Putin. Officials, however, have warned that the Chinese leader’s plans may change and that he may simply attend virtually. Xi has not left China since January 2020.

The summits in Samarkand and Bali will provide an opportunity for critical face-to-face discussions at a time of principal global developments.

While the border disengagement process with China in eastern Ladakh is still ongoing, both parties agree that the military standoff, which began in May 2020, has been resolved at many points of contention. India’s decision to host Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in March this year, as well as the Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan, demonstrated progress in military and diplomatic talks. The Chinese side proposed both meetings. Interestingly, an Indian Army contingent will participate in Russia’s ‘Vostok’ military exercise, which will include China and other countries ahead of the summit.

But China’s decision to twice block a UN ban on Pakistan-based and India-focused terrorists has irked India and will weigh heavily on the minds of Indian officials as they prepare for a possible summit meeting with Xi. Terrorism will be one of the major issues addressed by Modi at the SCO summit, and he will call on member-states to respect each other’s security concerns, as he did at the virtual Brics summit in June. Modi had also called for mutual support in efforts to identify terrorists at the Brics meeting.

