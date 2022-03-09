Will You Get Liquor in Poll States on Counting Day? Tips for Tipplers Heading to Bars, Pubs Tomorrow

The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, will be taken up on Thursday (March 10). In the view of election counting the excise department of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, has ordered the closure of all liquor shops in the State for tomorrow, Thursday. So, cancel your plans going to any liquor shops tomorrow.

As per the order, all shops will be closed for the day and the sale will resume once the result process concludes. The order further said that action will be taken against those who will violate the rules. A tweet regarding the same was also shared by ANI, which read, in view of vote counting of #UPElection2022 on March 10, sale & operations of liquor prohibited in the state for the entire day, tomorrow. Action to be taken in case of violation: Excise Dept, UP Govt.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, all eyes will be on the high-voltage electoral battle which, according to the Exit Polls will see a contest between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The counting is expected to begin at 8 am on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.