Winter 2022 Updates: At 7°C, This May Be Last Day of Delhi Shivers; Cold Wave to Return on NYE

Winter 2022 Updates: Harsh weather conditions along with dense fog persisted in New Delhi on Wednesday. There might, however, be little respite from tomorrow. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the impact of an impending western disturbance may lead to brief relief from ‘cold day’, ‘cold wave’ and dense fog on December 29 and December 30. The disturbance is also expected to cause snowfall in Himachal and J&K along with a drizzle in north Punjab.

The weather department further predicted that the relief will be short-lived as winds will turn north-westerly again, causing ‘cold wave’ conditions and dense fog in the capital on December 31 and January 1. “We can expect a very brief respite with minimum and maximum temperatures likely to rise by 1-2°C. Around New Year’s Eve, extreme cold may not set in but temperatures will drop once again from January 1 or 2," Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“However, we can’t predict the intensity of the fog as yet," RK Jenamani, IMD’s senior weather scientist, was quoted as saying by The Times of India. In the plains, the IMD declares a ‘cold wave’ if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

Here Are Top Winter, Fog Updates

• Amid cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4°C, said IMD.

• At least 14 trains to Delhi are running late by over an hour.

• On Tuesday, at least 100 flights were delayed and two were diverted at Delhi’s India Gandhi International Airport due to dense fog when the visibility fell below 50 metres in the morning. Fifteen trains to and from Delhi were running late while two had to be rescheduled.

• Dense to very dense fog prevailed in some parts of NCR, Haryana, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan as well. Many states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Rajasthan have either announced winter vacations or have changed school timings.

• East Assam’s Dibrugarh continues to witness snowfall. On Monday, hailstorms lashed parts of the district leading to snow-covered roads and trees. Sharing a video of the hailstorm on social media, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles in Dibrugarh were also damaged.

• Skincare in extremely important during winters. One must moisturise well as dry skin and chapped lips are frequent in cold weather conditions. Olive oil can be used to give an instant glow to one’s face. It can be used after applying face wash. READ MORE for tips on glowing skin this winter.

• Due to the dipping temperature and cold wave, there is a higher risk of falling sick. Many people are already facing problems like seasonal flu, breathing issues, cough, stuffy nose, headache and muscle stiffness, among others. HERE are tips to keep yourself warm and healthy.

