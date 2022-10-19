Winter is Coming & So is Delhi Pollution: AQI 'Hazardous' at 317 as Diwali Nears, 'No Relief' Soon

The air quality in the national capital reached the hazardous level at 317 on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, the AQI in Delhi had stayed in the poor category for the third consecutive day.

The development comes as the winter season draws near, which sees blankets of pollution over the Delhi-NCR region due to a host of reasons like stubble burning, festivities, and weather changes.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in ‘poor’ (240) category around 8:30 PM on Tuesday, data from CPCB had showed. According to reports, the air quality will remain in the poor category for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has begun spraying a bio-decomposer solution in the city’s paddy fields to reduce stubble burning. The solution was first used by the government in 2020, and then again the following year. The government claimed that both years produced positive results, said a report by the Hindu.

“This year, the Delhi government plans to spray the bio-decomposer on 5,000 acres of agricultural land. To complete the task, we have formed 21 teams. The government will spray free bio-decomposer on all Basmati and non-Basmati agricultural fields," Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday.

The bio-decomposer solution is one of 15 priority areas identified in the Delhi government’s winter action plan, which was released earlier this month.

In the last two years, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute developed a bio-decomposer capsule, which decomposes straw and stubble into manure after a week-long process.

“This year, the PUSA Institute provided the Delhi government with a liquid bio-decomposer." The government obtained the liquid bio-decomposer directly from PUSA and is spraying it under its supervision. PUSA has also prepared a bio-decomposer in powder form this time, and the government has decided to test it on 1,000 acres of agricultural fields," Rai said.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) had stood at 237 on October 17 evening. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in ‘poor’ (246) category around 9:15 AM on Tuesday, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

