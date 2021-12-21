Winter Session of Parliament Likely to Conclude Wednesday, a Day Before Schedule

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: December 21, 2021, 23:18 IST
The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before schedule. Parliamentary sources said that with the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday.
The session commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23, Thursday.
first published: December 21, 2021, 23:18 IST