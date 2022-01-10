Winter Woes: Indian Railways Cancels 740 Trains; Check Full List

Indian Railways has decided to cancel 740 trains and partially canceled 33 due to operational reasons and foggy weather during the winter season across the season. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. In December 2021, the Western Railway had announced the cancellation of six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat for three months till 28 February, 2022 due to operational reasons during the winter season.

The Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these trains.

According to the national transporter, in case you have booked tickets through IRCTC, then you do not need to cancel e-ticket if your train has been cancelled by the railways as the ticket will automatically get cancelled and you will get a refund in your bank account in 3 to 7 days. But if you have booked tickets through PRS counter, you need to to collect by visiting the PRS counter and filling the related form.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

>Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

>Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

>Step 3: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

