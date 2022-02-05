With -2.1 Degree Celsius, Shimla Records Lowest Temperature of 2022, Manali at -4.4C Follows Suit

At-2.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla recorded its lowest temperature of this year on Saturday, claimed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As the mercury dropped drastically in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the temperature in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district went as low as -12.5 degrees Celsius while Kalpa which is known for its apple orchards in the Kinnaur district recorded -7.0 degrees Celsius. Not far behind Shimla was Manali which recorded a temperature of -4.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD has warned that a feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from February 6 while another Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from February 8.

In the past 24 hours, tourist spot Kufri recorded 60.0 cm snow, the highest in the state while 45.7 cm and 32.6 cm snowfall occurred in Chopal and Shimla respectively.

The IMD had on Thursday issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall in higher areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, Spiti, Kullu and Shimla which received fresh snowfall in the wee hours of Thursday.

The hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh received a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday, with tourists places like Manali and Shimla Mall roads, and Ridge becoming playgrounds for happy tourists.

Himachal Pradesh Police issued the travel advisory on Friday after many roads got blocked due to the heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, days after recording the coldest February day in 19 years, the maximum temperature in Delhi rose to 18.1 degrees Celsius on Friday. Dense fog conditions are likely in several parts of northeast India during the next 2 days, the IMD said on Saturday. According to the weather forecast body, the national capital will experience ‘dense fog’ today with the minimum temperature being at 6 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a drop in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in northwest India over the next two days amid rain and snowfall triggered by a western disturbance.

