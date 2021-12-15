With 400 Seats in B.Tech Still Vacant, Jadavpur University Extends Counselling Date

The Jadavpur University administration has decided to extend the days of counselling to December 22. The decision was made after 400 seats in the B. tech remained vacant even after the central counselling for the admissions in the technology department of the university. This large number of vacant seats remain in B. TECH 1st year after a lot of students withdrew their admission forms.

About 25 per cent of the total 413 seats in Jadavpur University’s Departments of Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunications are still vacant, according to reports. Of the total 65 seats in the Department of Information Technology, 42 seats are still vacant. Apart from this, 49 of the 104 seats in the Electrical Engineering Department of Jadavpur University are also vacant. There are around 1,253 seats for B-Tech admission at Jadavpur University.

Atal Choudhary, Dean, Department of Engineering and Technology, Jadavpur University, said that initially it was decided that the counselling for vacant seats would happen from December 14 to December 16. But due to a lot of vacancies, it has been decided that counselling will be extended. Now counselling will be held till 22nd December to fill the vacancy.

Though many people applied for admission in the first year in the Department of Technology of Jadavpur University later a large number of students did not show interest in getting admission. Initially, about 36 students were enrolled for admission in Jadavpur University, but later they had withdrawn their admission forms.

The counselling began on December 14 at 11 am at Gandhi Bhawan, the main campus of Jadavpur University.

