With 899 Cases, Maharashtra Reports Lowest Daily Covid Infections Since Pandemic Struck in March 2020

Maharashtra on Monday reported 899 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since the pandemic in March last year. The state saw 12 Covid-19 deaths, dropping the case fatality rate to 2.12%.

Fourteen districts reported zero cases, and twelve districts reported cases in a single digit. No deaths were recorded in any district except Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Ratnagiri.

A total of 1,586 patients were discharged on Monday. Recovery rate in the state currently stands at 97.47%. The government’s daily Covid-19 bulletin informed that 1,83,092 people are in home quarantine and 957 people are in institutional quarantine.

Covid cases in Maharashtra had hit a 75-week low on Sunday while deaths fell below 20, the lowest in 34 weeks, according to a report by the Times of India. The state had on Sunday reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection tally to 66,02,961, while the death of 18 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,016, the state health department had said.

The 1,410 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday had brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra to 66,02,961, the lowest number of cases reported by the state since May 12 of last year, when 1,026 were discovered, the report had stated.

The Maharashtra government last week had decided to extend the timings of restaurants and shops across the state. The decision came after a meeting between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Covid-19 task force. In addition, amusement parks are set to open except for water rides, a statement by the Chief minister’s Office had said.

The Maharashtra government had earlier issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums and drama theaters, allowing them to operate at half of the total capacity. However, social distancing and other COVID-19-related norms must be followed, the guidelines had said.

All religious places were also reopened in the state on October 7, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. However, Thackeray had warned people to strictly follow Covid-19 norms despite the relaxations to prevent the spread of the disease.

