With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Visit, 2,450 Metric Tonnes of Hilsa to Be Exported to India Before Durga Puja

With the arrival of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a total of 2,450 metric tonnes of fish hilsa will be exported to India before Durga Puja (October 1-5).

The Sheikh Hasina government has granted permission to export hilsa. According to fish traders in that country, the work of importing such a large amount of fish will be completed by September 30.

About 8.5 metric tonnes of Padma Hilsa arrived in the wholesale market of Howrah on Tuesday morning.

The stock has started reaching West Bengal from Bangladesh through Petrapol border since last night. According to sources, fish weighing 600-700 grams to 1 kg has arrived.

Hilsa was being sold in the wholesale market on Tuesday for Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 per kg.

Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, was speaking to a select group of journalists at a reception hosted by the Bangladesh High Commission on Monday evening. “Had you let the water flow, all Hilsa would have flown towards India and you would not have depended on us," the Bangladesh PM said, hinting that the talks on Teesta agreement remain stalled.

