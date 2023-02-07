With a jump of 66% in its budgetary allocation for 2024 fiscal, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) has the biggest target of building 80 lakh houses in the next 13 months – a feat the government has not achieved in any of the past years.

The maximum number of houses built under the PMAY-G were 40 lakh houses in the first financial year of the scheme in 2016-17. Only 30 lakh houses could be completed in 2021-22.

“Work will be done in mission mode now to complete the overall target of the scheme of 2.94 crore houses by March 2024 on a war footing. The maximum budget ever has been made available to the ministry. States are being sensitised," a top government official told News18.

The centrally-sponsored scheme also has a contribution from the state budgets.

Started in 2016, PMAY-G entitles giving every poor person a pucca house. It has a new deadline of March 2024, just before the general elections, after the earlier deadline of August 15, 2022 was forwarded given nearly 90 lakh more beneficiaries were added to the ambit given the popularity of the scheme in villages.

Out of the target of 2.94 crore houses under the scheme, 2.13 crore have been completed so far.

The government this time has allocated Rs 79,950 crore for the scheme, a 66% increase from the allocation of Rs 48,000 crore in the last budget. The new allocation is also much higher than previous financial years when an amount ranging from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 29,000 crore was allocated for the scheme in various budgets.

Focus Area States

States like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam and Gujarat will be the focus areas in 2023-24 as they are lagging under the scheme and account for the maximum number of incomplete houses.

Only 47,000-odd houses out of 2.56 lakh targeted houses in Andhra Pradesh have been completed so far while only 1.01 lakh houses out of a target of 3 lakh houses have been completed in Karnataka. Nearly 13 lakh houses are pending completion in West Bengal and 3.5 lakh houses are still to be completed in Tamil Nadu. Over two lakh houses are pending in Gujarat too.

The speed of completion of houses under PMAY-G is slow in several north-eastern states as well, like Assam where over 13 lakh houses are incomplete. The performance of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has been good under PMAY-G.

