With Drop in Cases, Meghalaya Relaxes Covid-19 Restrictions; Odd-Even Rule for Vehicles to Continue

The Meghalaya government has relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions owing to the reduction of new cases in the State. Now, double vaccinated individuals will not require RT-PCR tests before entering the State, said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday.

The CM said, “In the Covid review meeting, we have decided to lift a few restrictions effective from February 11, that is Friday."

“All schools will reopen from February 14 except those in Shillong which will reopen only for classes 1-5," Sangma added.

With the third wave of Covid-19 in the state showing signs of declining, the government has lifted these restrictions.

The total number of active cases as of Wednesday is 1,098, while in Shillong the total number of active cases is 424.

He also informed that the night curfew will be lifted but from now onwards, people who are not vaccinated will not be allowed in bars, restaurants, movie theatres.

“Double vaccinated people will only be permitted in bars, restaurants, movie theatres," the CM stated.

“Odd-even rule for private vehicles will continue," he added.

“No prior permissions will be required for funerals, weddings, public gatherings will be permitted with prior permission from DCs & SDOs," Sangma said.

