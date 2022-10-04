With Dussehra in Kullu, PM Modi Keeps Up a Special Festive Tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, after inaugurating AIIMS, Bilaspur and laying foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore. PM Modi will also address a public meeting in the poll-bound state.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur has said that the PM will witness the Rath Yatra at the International Kullu Dussehra Festival, being celebrated from October 5 to 11 at Dhalpur Ground in Kullu. The event is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of worshippers of more than 300 deities of the Valley, a statement said, adding that this is the first time that the Prime Minister will participate in the celebrations.

With Dussehra in Kullu, the PM has kept up the tradition of celebrating festivals at symbolic and special locations, often outside the national capital.

Navratri: PM Modi this year participated in Navratri celebrations at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad during his visit to poll-bound Gujarat

PM Modi this year participated in Navratri celebrations at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad during his visit to poll-bound Gujarat Ganesh Chaturthi: In August 2022, the PM visited Union minister Piyush Goyal’s residence to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha

In August 2022, the PM visited Union minister Piyush Goyal’s residence to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi marked the festival this year with daughters of staff members who tied rakhis on his wrist

PM Modi marked the festival this year with daughters of staff members who tied rakhis on his wrist Bihu: In April 2022, Modi attended Bihu celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi

In April 2022, Modi attended Bihu celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi Parkash Purab: The PM attended the 400th Prakash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji at the Red Fort in April this year

The PM attended the 400th Prakash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji at the Red Fort in April this year Ravidas Jayanti: In February 2022, PM Modi visited a temple dedicated to Dalit icon Guru Ravidas in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area and participated in the ‘Shabad Kirtan’

In February 2022, PM Modi visited a temple dedicated to Dalit icon Guru Ravidas in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area and participated in the ‘Shabad Kirtan’ Gurupurab: In December last year, PM Modi attended Gurupurab celebrations at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat

In December last year, PM Modi attended Gurupurab celebrations at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat Diwali: In November 2020, PM Modi participated in Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi

In November 2020, PM Modi participated in Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi Buddha Jayanti: In April 2018, PM Modi joined the celebrations at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi

In April 2018, PM Modi joined the celebrations at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi Maha Shivratri: In February 2017, PM Modi visited Coimbatore and unveiled the 112-foot iconic statue of Adiyogi Lord Shiva

