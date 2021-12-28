With Mention of Grandson Prithvi, Mukesh Ambani Counts 'Family First' Among Biggest Lessons of 2021

Health first, safety first and family first. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani counted these as the biggest lessons of the pandemic-weary year in a virtual address on the occasion of Reliance Family Day on Tuesday.

Speaking to the extended Reliance family on the occasion, which commemorates the birth anniversary of group founder Dhirubhai Ambani on December 28, Mukesh Ambani said Reliance as a “happy family" is as important to him as Reliance as a “super successful company".

Paying obeisance to his father Dhirubhai Ambani, the Reliance Industries chairman began his speech with a glimpse into life as a grandfather himself. The Ambani family welcomed Prithvi, the son of Akash and Shloka Ambani, on December 10, 2020.

“Prithvi is the newest member of our family. Over the last year, he has brought boundless joy to our lives. I am sure all parents and grandparents amongst you have experienced the same joy," Ambani said, calling the “tradition of inter-generational living together" as a “unique and precious asset" of the Indian culture.

Ruing having to contend with virtual celebrations for the second year running, Ambani said he “sorely missed" greeting members of the Reliance family in person and expressed hope of returning to pre-Covid normalcy in 2022. He, however, cautioned against letting the guard down and urged everyone to continue taking precautions against Covid-19.

Striking a somber note, Mukesh Ambani acknowledged the hardships and unpredictability families were faced with during the pandemic. “The last 21 months have been extraordinary and unforgettable. They showed us how things can go wrong and in most unexpected ways. But they also showed us how our resilience and determination can overcome the biggest of challenges," he said.

He said placing health, safety and family at the top of the priority list was the biggest learning from these challenging times. “Covid has made all of us more health conscious and fitness conscious. Health is true wealth… Earning and retaining this wealth of good health is in our own hands," he said, batting for healthy food, good thoughts, yoga, meditation and physical activity in daily life.

Mukesh Ambani also emphasised on the concept of community health and the need to get fully vaccinated to keep one’s family protected. “No one is fully safe in this world unless all of us are fully vaccinated with vaccines that work. I am proud of the safety record of the million strong Reliance family relative to the world and the country," he said, thanking wife Nita Ambani for leading the charge.

As the concept of work from home seems more or less here to stay, Mukesh Ambani said the world can look forward to more exciting ways of “hybrid and virtual work" that help strike better work-life balance.

“Which means, we can work more efficiently and also devote more time to our families and friends… Let me tell you in all honesty that, for me, Reliance as a happy family is as important as Reliance as a super successful company."

