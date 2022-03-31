With Nil Active Cases, Puducherry Becomes Covid-free

The union territory of Puducherry emerged coronavirus free as the number of active cases stood at zero after the recovery of the solitary patient, a senior Health department official said on Thursday.

No fresh Covid-19 case was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health G Sriramulu said. He told .

