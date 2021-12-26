With Omicron Threat, Old Ways Need Tweaking as Covid Experts Say 'Tight Fitted' Masks Are Best Shield

In the wake of spike in Omicron cases and amid fears of a third wave looming, Maharashtra’s Covid task force is of the opinion that face masks are not just necessary but a right-fitting one is of utmost importance.

The members of the state’s task force said that the fit of a mask acts as a proper shield against the virus. In a recent tweet, Vinod Scaria, principal scientist at Delhi-based CSIRIGIB, which is part of INSACOG, said that a “tight fit is as important as the quality of mask".

“Face with medical maskEnsure that you don’t take off the mask in crowded places or closed rooms (esp. when having meals)," he said in his tweet.

Advertisement

“The unequivocal winner is without surprise a right-fitting FFP2 mask. Mean infection risk is one in 1,000 when the infected and susceptible wear a proper fitting FFP2 mask. Surgical masks fare much poorly (risk is one in 10). It might actually be a great idea to upgrade masks, in high-risk groups like immunocompromised and people with comorbidities, higher age etc. especially given the background that booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine are not in sight at least in India," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra Covid task force, told The Times of India about the nature of the virus and what can act as protection to it. “Covid is an airborne droplet virus. One has to use well-fitting masks to prevent catching the virus in the air…If an individual is wearing a cloth mask, s/he must additionally wear a surgical 3-ply mask so the cover against virus droplets is adequate," he said.

Joshi added, “Rapidity of transmission is very high for Delta and Omicron, which is why in healthcare and crowded settings, it’s very important to wear an N95 or FFP2 mask. The mask also should be well-fitted. Leaving gaps in mask even if it’s covering the mouth and the nose can pose risk of transmission."

Advertisement

Consultant and state task force member Vasant Nagvekar said that with Omicron in the picture, “old concepts may need tweaking". “For instance, many of those with a prior infection plus both vaccine doses are also contracting the infection. But the infection has been mild," he said.

The TOI quoted Dr Maria Nigam, physician and principal founder PRANA, saying, “N95 or FFP2 masks prevent around 95% of airborne virus particles from entering the nasal airway. But the surgical mask that most people wear is not good enough to block transmission effectively."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.