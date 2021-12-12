With PM in Varanasi, BJP MPs to See Live-Streaming of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Unveiling at Birla Mandir on Dec 13

With the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the BJP has asked its MPs to participate in the inauguration of re-developed Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on December 13. The event will be live-streamed for the MPs at Birla Mandir, in the heart of the national Capital.

The BJP has asked the MPs to take part in the grand celebration “as per their convenience".

“There may be few who need to attend business of the house or if some bill is coming up for discussion. There can be any reason why MPs need to be in the house. But as the event is beginning at 12 closer to the lunch break, MPs can attend the live screening at Birla Mandir," said Adesh Gupta, the Delhi BJP chief.

While MPs from Delhi will watch this programme along with the public in their respective constituencies, others can see the event live at Birla Mandir.

“We have arranged for the seating capacity of 400 people, including MPs and prominent personalities and religious heads and saints. A big LED screen has been arranged for live screening of PM minute-to-minute programme — from taking a boat and getting down at Lalita Ghat to taking a round of the temple arena to reach the sanctum sanctorum and then coming in an open area where thousands of saints, seers and Shankaracharyas will be seated. The PM will address the gathering before embarking on the boat again.

Saints, seers and important dignitaries from Sangh, religious organisations and eminent personalities too have been invited to the temple.

“Before PM’s beginning of prayers, religious leaders present in the temple will speak to the members present," added Gupta.

The party is organising live screening of the event in every ‘mandal’ of the country. The grandeur of this historical event, as the whole party is making efforts to showcase it as PM Modi’s commitment towards reviving the place of religious importance for Hindus, makes it even more significant.

The importance of the event is not lost with party senior leaders especially when assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh for 403 assembly seats are just round the corner.

“Kashi holds a significant place in our lives not just in our religion. It is the end of the circle of life and death and it was demolished and attacked upon and yet no one thought of redeveloping it. We need to preserve what we had and be proud of our culture," added a senior leader.

The unveiling of the Dham is coming at a time when UP, considered most crucial when it comes to polls, will vote early this year.

