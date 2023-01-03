With 'Safe Haven' Jammu Turning Into 'Terror Target', Kashmiri Pandits Soldier On for Family, Money

Last week, a few kilometres away from the biggest colony of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu’s Jagti, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police and security forces eliminated four terrorists and recovered 15 kg of improvised explosive device (IED), along with RDX. While the news caused panic, the killing of seven, including two children, in Rajouri district over Sunday and Monday, has only amplified the fear, especially among the Kashmiri Pandits who moved to Jammu, from Kashmir, thinking it was a safe zone and can’t move back now.

News18 spoke to Kashmiri Pandits, who are coping with fear and threats from terror outfits in J&K, while handling financial liabilities and family responsibilities.

“One of our family members, who had got a job in the PM Package, recently got a threat from a terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF). The family member tried to move back to Kashmir, but now it looks almost impossible. Our family of four depends on his earnings, which has been on hold from more than 200 days," a Kashmiri Pandit, who didn’t wish to be named, told News18 over the phone.

Families have instructed their kin working under the PM Package to live like locals and choose long-distance travel over living in villages. Employees of banks and schools have been asked to live and travel together if they want to continue.

Another Kashmiri Pandit, while giving example of a recent seizure from a connecting road close to their houses, said his relative has decided to resume work as he has financial liabilities. “The family has a wedding ahead and already has a loan to repay. The Kashmiri Pandit will live almost 30-40 km away from his office and change his look, too, just like the others. There is a small group of Kashmiri Pandits in a locality in Kashmir. They hardly speak Hindi while travelling because of fear. There are villages which are vacant, but no one dares to live there even if it is close to their workplace," another Kashmiri Pandit told News18.

LADAKH AN OPTION?

Many from the Hindu community, including Kashmiri Pandits, have said there have been talks that they may get a transfer to Ladakh, especially certain employees.

Sources also confirmed that the government may consider Ladakh an option to deploy some employees from the minority community, including teachers, bank employees, etc.

When News18 spoke to a few employees, they said that one location can’t be given to all as some have to serve in Kashmir as well. But a rotation system of transfers could be an option.

The Kashmiri Pandits are protesting for more than 250 days and asking the government to transfer them back to Jammu, but now they fear they may not be safe in Jammu as well. The deadlock has not seen any concrete solution so far.

SECURITY TO ALL NOT POSSIBLE

When News18 spoke to senior police officers, they said it was not possible for anybody to give security to all employees or minorities living in different parts of J&K.

Officials said that various steps have been taken and security forces will have some presence in vulnerable areas. Another big challenge for the government is to prevent security forces personnel from becoming easy targets.

