With Temperature Soaring, Delhi's Power Demand Crosses 6,000 MW for First Time in April

With the mercury shooting up in Delhi, the power demand on Thursday crossed the 6,000 MW mark for the first time in the month of April, discom officials said. The peak power demand of the city was 6000 MW at 3.31 pm, according to real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi.

"For the first time in April, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 6,000 MW. It was 3.7 per cent more as compared to 5,769 MW on Wednesday afternoon," said a discom official. With Delhi experiencing abnormally high temperatures in April this year, the power demand of the city has scaled up by 34 per cent since the beginning of the month, they said.

The demand was 4,469 MW on April 1. The power demand is likely to soar further during this summer, breaching an all-time high of 7,409 MW recorded on July 2, 2019.

The peak power demand is expected around 8,200 MW this year which will be an increase of around 285 per cent over 2,879 MW in 2002, discom officials said. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung weather station, the considered base for Delhi, is expected to breach the 43-degree mark on Thursday and touch 44 degrees Celsius by Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, a Met department official said. A BSES spokesperson said that the peak power demand in the areas of its discoms — BRPL and BYPL- clocked 2,549 MW and 1,375 MW respectively as the city's demand soared to 6,000 MW.

In April this year, Delhi's peak power demand has clocked the highest ever for the month, each breaking the previous record in quick succession. It was 5,735 MW on April 19; 5,761 MW on April 20; 5,786 MW on April 27; and 6,020 MW on April 28.

