Birbhum TMC Leader's Murder Among 4 High-profile Cases in 2 Wks, CBI on Full Steam in Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers in Bengal have become busy as over the last fortnight as many as four high-profile cases were handed over to the agency following court’s orders. On Friday, Calcutta HC ordered CBI probe into the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The court remarked orally that both Sheikh’s killing and the Birbhum massacre were interlinked as his death sparked carnage in Rampurhat village.

“The report submitted by the CBI before this Court today prima facie suggests that brutal incident of burning and killing at Bogtui village is the direct fall out of killing of Bhadu Sk son of Marfat Sk of village Bogtui at 8.30 P.M. on the same day. It also suggests that the incident is outcome of the rivalry amongst the members of two groups in the village and that burning of the houses resulting into death of 8 persons was retaliatory plan," Caluctta HC noted in its order.

“It is also worth noting if one agency investigates both the incidents then not only it will be easier to unearth the truth but it will also facilitate trial before the same competent Court," it added.

Nine people died of burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui were allegedly firebombed following the murder of Sheikh.

Currently, the CBI is involved in the Rampurhat carnage case, TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh killing, SSC Group D scam, and the Jhalda councillor murder case.

In view of the increase in workload, sources told News18 that two Superintendent of Police (SP) have been posted at the Special Crime Branch Kolkata on Thursday. More officers are likely to be posted in the Bengal unit as schedules for officers have become hectic.

DIG Akhilesh Singh, who is handling the Rampurhat case, along with his team from the Special Crime Branch were there in the village for the last 13 days investigating the carnage. The CBI on Thursday arrested the four persons — Bappa, Shabu, Taj Mohammad and Serajul — from Mumbai where they fled to following the massacre in Rampurhat’s Bogtui village on March 21.

On Friday, Singh will be heading to Jhalda in Puruliya district of Bengal to investigate the murder of Congress Councillor Tapan Kandu. The CBI took over the investigation of the case, following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The branch is also handling post poll violence case. While the economic offence branch 3

is handling the chit fund cases (Sarada and others), the Anti-corruption branch is handling Narada, coal case, and SSC scam cases.

“Yes the pressure is high but we hope to give our best and look into the in and out of every case," an officer said.

The BSFB bank fraud case is handled by another branch.

