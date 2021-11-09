With UP's Agra, Mathura in Throes of Thick Smog, Locals Face Severe Health Issues

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Agra and Mathura has touched alarming levels in the days following the Diwali celebrations. The city of Taj Mahal recorded pollution levels of 486 in the last 24 hours, and the rising AQI has troubled those already suffering from respiratory diseases.

They are complaining of burning, watery eyes and itching due to pollution. The current situation is particularly affecting children and TB patients.

As per the reports, the Air Quality Index recorded in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh has remained around 400 for the last 3 consecutive days, thereby further increasing the problems for asthma patients. At least 940 patients have reached the OPD of SN Medical College and District Hospital, Agra, to consult doctors following dust and smoke so far. A total of 7 patients, including 2 with asthma, have been admitted to the hospital.

Agra DM Prabhu N Singh said, “There is no local reason for the increase in air pollution. The departments have been instructed to continuously sprinkle water at construction sites. Continuous efforts are being made at the local level to reduce the level of pollution."

Senior doctor Department of Ophthalmology, Shefali Majumdar said, “Due to dust mites, people are facing the problem of burning, watering and itching in the eyes. In the TB ward of the medical college, 20 patients are kept on full oxygen support."

She adds, “Due to pollution, symptoms of sore throat, pain, and swelling are seen among the people. Inflammation has occurred in the tonsils of the children. Apart from this, the side effects of allergies are also coming to the fore."

The festival of Diwali has left several cities with increased pollution and smog. The AQI in Agra was recorded at the dangerous level of 486 in the last 24 hours.

The visibility from the Taj Mahal is not even 100 meters.

