Withdrawal of Cases, Compensation & MSP Panel: Will 5-Point 'Proposal' Cut Ice With Farmers Today?

From constitution of committee for MSP to withdrawal of cases, sources have told News18 that this may be the five-point proposal to end the farmers’ protest, over a year after they started their agitation against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws which were recently repealed.

Sources told News18 that on the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the agriculture minister had announced formation of a committee in which representatives of the Centre, state governments, farm unions and agricultural scientists will be included. The representatives of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers’ unions, will also be a part of this committee.

So far as cases against farmers during the agitation are concerned, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have agreed to take them back once the agitation is called off. Sources said the government added that it will appeal to other states to also take back these cases. In Delhi, 39 cases were registered against farmers protesting against the agricultural laws, the union home ministry had informed Parliament in February.

On the issue of compensation to kin of farmers who died during the agitation, UP and Haryana have in-principle agreed while Punjab has already announced its approval, they added.

Sources said the government had added that all stakeholders would be consulted before tabling the electricity bill in Parliament as demanded by the protesters. Finally, on the issue of stubble burning, the Centre clarified that under law, farmers have been exempted from criminal liability.

Citing that the farmers now had no reason to continue the agitation, the government hoped the year-long protest would be called off.

The proposal comes on a day when the farmer unions are likely to call off their protest. The SKM has an urgent meeting at 10am on Wednesday to discuss the future of the agitation.

“Nearly all demands raised by us have been met…. Letter (from government with assurances on farmers’ demands) has been received. A consensus has been reached, the final decision will be announced tomorrow," farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said on Tuesday after a meeting of the SKM.

The SKM, which has been spearheading the agitation, formed a five-member panel on Saturday to hold talks with the government on the pending demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) of crops, compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation against three agriculture laws and the withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

