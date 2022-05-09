Woman Accuses Rajasthan Minister's Son of Raping Her Several Times in Delhi, Jaipur; Files FIR

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi, in Jaipur and Delhi last year.

A zero FIR of rape has been lodged by the Delhi Police against the Rajasthan Minister’s son under the charges of rape, causing hurt by intoxicating drugs, causing miscarriage, abducting a woman to compel her for marriage, unnatural offences, criminal intimidation and molestation.

The victim has alleged that Rohit has her obscene photos and videos which he recorded while she was unconscious.

The woman alleged that she had met Rohit Joshi through Facebook last year. The two met in Jaipur, and she was invited to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan in January last year.

“On 3 and 4 September 2021, I came to Delhi for an interview, Rohit had already reached Delhi. He booked a room for me in Hotel Smart and showed us as husband-wife. He promised me that he would marry me. After this he raped me on many occasions and filmed it," the victim stated in the FIR.

“He had threatened me of dire consequences if I dared to spill the beans. He told me that he is getting a divorce from his wife and that he would marry me. On many occasions he thrashed me badly and forced me to dance. It was a huge trauma," the victim added.

The woman also alleged that her drink was spiked. “The next day, when I woke up he showed me photos and videos of myself where I was naked. I got worried and started crying" the FIR added.

Meanwhile, the police also came to know that Rohit had made an affidavit in which the victim has stated that both are major and make physical relations on their own will. The source said this might have been done in his defence because Rohit knew one day the girl would approach the police.

“I know Rohit and we both love each other. We have a physical relation. I know he is married, has a daughter, and is getting divorced. In future if we fight on any issue then we will not take legal action against each other," read the affidavit of the victim accessed by IANS.

The Zero FIR has now been transferred to the Rajasthan Police for further necessary action.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan minister Pramod Jain Bhaya responded to allegations of rape against Mahesh Joshi’s son, saying, “Allegations and counter-accusations are common in politics."

