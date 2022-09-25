Woman Alleges Bouncers at South Delhi Club Assaulted Her, Tore Off Clothes; Probe Underway

A woman alleged that bouncers at a club in Delhi’s South Extension Part-1 area misbehaved with her and tore her clothes. According to the police, the incident occurred on September 18, at around 2:14 am, when the woman called them.

The woman’s clothes were messed up and disordered when the police team arrived, they said. Upon questioning, she alleged that two bouncers and the manager of the club had torn her clothes and assaulted her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She added that they also misbehaved and touched her inappropriately. After the accused persons were identified, she was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, they said.

The incident occurred when the woman, along with her friends, tried to enter the private club in south Delhi, and reportedly got into an argument with the bouncers over entry. As the argument escalated, the bouncers became aggressive and assaulted her and her friends, the police said.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered on the complaint and the probe was on. During investigation, the CCTV cameras of the club and other neighbouring showrooms were being analysed.

Apart from that, the details of the bouncers were taken from the club and police said that efforts are being made to arrest the real culprits. The woman’s statement was recorded before the magistrate at Saket court, they said.

Meanwhile, in another incident at the same club, police were stopped from entering the club by bouncers over complaints of loud music on Saturday. Seven persons were detained, as per reports.

(With agency inputs)

