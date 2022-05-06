Woman Alleging Rape by Delhi Govt Official Turns Out to Be Honey-trap Gang Member, Held: Cops

A 28-year-old woman, who had accused a Delhi government official of raping her, has been arrested for being a member of a gang involved in honey-trapping people and extorting money from them, police said on Friday. The two male accomplices of the woman too have been arrested from Greater Noida, the police said, adding they have identified some other gang members and trying to apprehend them.

The gang, including the woman, had trapped a 42-year-old man and taken his pictures and videos in a compromising position in a hotel room for blackmailing and extorting money from him in March, the officials said. The three were arrested by the Beta 2 police station officials. The woman had in the past alleged that she had been raped by a person. When the case was investigated, it came to light that the woman and her associates had trapped the man, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

The woman had contacted the man over the phone and sweet-talked him into meeting her at Pari Chowk in a car. They went to Mathura from there and came back to Greater Noida where they stayed at an Oyo hotel in Sector Delta 2, Pandey said. He said when the woman and the man were inside the hotel room, her associates barged into it in the guise of policemen and started video-recording them and taking pictures while they were in an objectionable situation.

The gang demanded a sum of Rs 15 lakh from the man for not disclosing the episode to anyone else and forced him to cough up Rs 2.85 lakh immediately, the additional DCP said. When the man expressed his inability to pay them the remaining amount, they resorted to this tactic of filing a complaint of rape with the police in order to frame him, Pandey added.

On Friday, the woman and her two associates, aged 25 and 26 years, were arrested and Rs 50,000 cash was seized from their possession. Searches have been launched against their absconding associates, including a lawyer who had threatened the man with legal action in the wake of the honey-trap episode, the officer said. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 386 (extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police said.

